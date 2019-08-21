Liberia/Rwanda: Montgomery Attends FIFA Futuro III Course in Rwanda

Liberia Football Association Secretary-general Isaac Montgomery is attending a six-day Fifa Futuro III referee course for technical and fitness instructors in Kigali, Rwanda.

The course, which is for 32 beginners from 25 English speaking African countries, will run from August 18-23, 2019, at Lemigo Hotel.

The second course, which runs from August 25-30, will gather 67 participants (40 advanced technical and 27 fitness instructors) from 25 English speaking African countries.

Fifa referee assistance program (RAP) is sponsoring the event with the purpose of creating consistency in instruction and interpretation.

The two courses will be facilitated by Fifa senior manager of refereeing department Manuel Navaro and Caf refereeing manager Maillet Eddie.

Other refereeing experts expected to guide the participants include Caf executive committee member Mounguengui Pierre Alain of Gabon and Fifa and Caf regional development officers Nkubito Athanase of Rwanda and Damon Jerome of South Africa.

The rest are Fifa instructors Lim Kee Chong of Mauritius, Zimbabwe's Felix Tangawarima, Mzengo Ephraim Mark of Malawi, Djibouti's Ahmed Ali Mohamed, Henriques Carlos Carlos of South Africa, Senegal's Mbacke Mademba, Mozambique's NavessE Bento Tomas, Abd Elfattah Essam El Din of Egypt, Ivory Coast's Doue Noumandiez Desiré and Bultynck Jean Baptist of Belgium.

A distinctive feature this year was the introduction of new digital platforms to help generate more efficient ways of instructing and testing referees.

Additional items requiring thorough review included the latest concepts on education and assessment, the expanded online database for use in preparing teaching materials and the updated Fifa fitness test requirements.

While Montgomery, who left Monrovia on 16 August is away, deputy secretary-general John Bonah will oversee the secretariat.