Liberia: Yekeh 'Begs' Court for Travel Mercy

Lawyers representing Montserrado County District#10 lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah has filed a Bill of Information at Criminal Court "A" on a medical condition to travel to Ghana.

In a request to the Court, Rep. Kolubah physician requested him to travel outside of the country for medical emergency.

The lawmaker, according to his legal team, has arranged a medical trip to Accra, Ghana, for the period of August 15-30 of this year.

Rep. Kolubah said while in Ghana, he will also provide care for his two set of twin with his wife who informed him that they are not well.

In the Bill of Information, the lawmaker emphasized that the trip will enable him assist his family.

But government lawyers have taken an exception to the request and added that it is impractical for one to know when he or she is going to get sick to seek for medication attention at a particular time.

Prosecution said besides the Bill of Information, they were served with the notice of assignment on August 15, 2019 at 4pm on the same day and wanted them hear the bill of information on the next day which is strange to the practice of the laws of Liberia.

Government lawyers further contended that there was no sufficient time or notice for them to review the Bill of Information filed by Rep. Kolubah's lawyers.

They also maintained that the notice is cardinal and foundational instrument of the law; as such, the legal practice is not situated around what is known as "an ambush practice of the law".

Prosecution furthered that the time or notice cited by defense lawyers is inapplicable under the circumstances of the information, meaning that Rep. Kolubah is sick and undergoing medical treatment, adding that given the facts that sickness is not occurring circumstances, it is impractical to know when one is going to be sick.