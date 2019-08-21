Liberia: Govt, UN Sign Pro-Development Cooperation Framework

20 August 2019
The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberian authorities and the United Nations have signed a cooperation framework that reflects how the UN is going to support to the development process of the country between 2020-2024.

The framework is a 'counterpart' to the Government of Liberia's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

It should have been signed by the two partners long ago, but was delayed until the national development roadmap was adopted, said Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, who signed on behalf of the Government at the ceremony on Thursday..

As outgoing UN Resident Coordinator Yacoub El Hillo co-signed for the his institution, his staff explained that the new UN framework for Liberia, aligned with the PAPD, is a result of an intense review, combination of intense dialogue, discussions, consultations among the government, the United Nations, civil society, and other development partners in the country.

The framework was then validated and there was an agreement on the areas of support to Liberia by the United Nations.

Minister Tweah briefly told journalists after the signing that key elements of the document focus on support to the consolidation of peace, security, reconciliation, health, and education, among other areas.

All of the interventions from various UN agencies in the country are crystallized in the framework, said Tweah.

The signing was done in the Cecil Dennis Auditorium at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately after President George Weah and the government bade farewell to Mr. El Hillo and bestowed upon the UN envoy the Order of the Star of Africa with the grade of Grand Commander.

At the official launch of the PAPD in Ganta, Nimba County, in October 2018, Mr. El Hillo, who now takes a new assignment in Libya, hinted that the UN family in the country was working on a comprehensive support strategy intended to help the government and people of Liberia achieve their development goals.

