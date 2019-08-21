Liberia: Miss MRU Int'l Donates to Benson Hospital

Miss Mano River Union Int'l, Goretti L. Itoka on Monday, August 19, 2019 paid a courtesy visit to the Benson hospital in Paynesville, near Monrovia.

During her visit, she donated toiletries, Bravo mineral water and other accessories to babies' mothers.

Itoka who was announced winner of this year's Mano River Union, said as part of her cleaning up campaign earlier this year with the national WASH Commission, it was wise for her to talk to companies and factories around the country in order to get some toiletries from National Toiletries, and a consignment of Bravo Mineral Water to make the donation to Benson Hospital.

She said lot of people in her field do lot of donations to other hospitals; so it was necessary for her to donate to Benson Hospital since being inspired after her clean-up campaign with the national WASH Commission.

Miss Itoka said now that she has started helping with sanitary, she will help in her own way to keep informing others to bring more to Benson Hospital and other hospitals in Liberia.

She added that Benson Hospital is doing a good work despite not being supported by government.

However, she said as student of agriculture, her interest lies in humanitarian works; hence she will always make it a lifestyle to empower women in agriculture, because she believes that with agriculture, Liberia can do better.

For her part, the deputy CEO of Benson Hospital, Angela Benson expressed profound gratitude to Miss Itoka for the donation, noting that it was the first time for a Miss to visit the hospital.

Benson said the hospital is a community and private hospital which has been providing services for mothers, children and adults for more than 15 years.

She disclosed that Benson Hospital is a 60-bedroom hospital with various sections and surgeons who can perform various types of surgeries.

Madam Benson said the health facility is in dire need of assistance to provide quality healthcare to the people.