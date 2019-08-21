Liberia: 'Weah Will Not Fail'

... Deputy Press Secretary Assures Liberians

Deputy Presidential Press Secretary at the Executive Mansion Smith Toby has assured Liberians especially those within the opposition that President Dr. George Manneh Weah will not be counted or listed amongst failed leaders of Liberia, a statement has disclosed.

Speaking Monday, August 19, 2019, on a local radio station Talk Show in Monrovia, Toby said President Weah has a very strong vision, determination and passion to ensure that his administration achieve those developmental plans of the government to shape the outlook of the country.

He said with the leadership ability being demonstrated by the President, developmental opportunities would be surely achieved for the oldest African republic, stressing that the Liberian nation since 1847 has never experienced massive development as it would experience under the administration of President Weah.

Mr. Toby indicated that President Weah's leadership vision is to see Liberia transition into a massive development state to march other developed or developing nations across the African Continent and globally.

He boasted that when the regime of President Weah shall come to a conclusion, it will not be listed among the names of failed leaders of Liberia.

"You can count on me; President George Manneh Weah will not be counted as Liberia's worst President," Toby assured.

He said President Weah is working around the clock tirelessly to ensure that national development and the current economy crisis that has challenged the government and its people are addressed.

Toby noted that the current economic situation faced by the country was never created by President Weah rather the by the former Unity Party government which was prophesized by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf before leaving power in 2018.

He said the administration of President Weah is going to achieve its vision to revamp the crippling economy created by individuals who are now presenting themselves as 'clean angels' who can now solve the problems of Liberia.

"Those who placed Liberians and Liberia in a basket of difficulty through a crumbling economy are making public comments against the government of President Weah," he stated.

The Deputy Presidential Press Secretary called well-meaning Liberians not to pay attention to those who think that they can ride on the people of Liberia to rally support against President Weah's leadership hoping that his regime should not succeed in his quest to transform the lives of Liberians.

"President George Manneh Weah will succeed; take my words to the bank," the Deputy Press Secretary said.

Speaking on the weekend violence incident in District#15, Montserrado County, Toby noted that President Weah has frowned on the incident and organized a meeting with the two key lead candidates, Abu B. Karama of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and Telia Urey of the All Liberian Party (ALP) in a bid to reduce political tension and electoral violence, as well as control or prevented same in the district.

"President Weah will not allow anyone or a group of people to kill this country from just one District's by-election," Toby said, stating that "President Weah has long struggled to champion the cause of peace in Liberia; as such, he will not allow for Liberia to slip into violence while seated as President of the oldest African Republic, Liberia and would continue to lead efforts aimed at maintaining the path of sustainable peace in the country."

The Deputy Press Secretary concluded that the just ended Presidential -legislative retreat held in Margibi County was a strong channel for the president and lawmakers to share ideas on the governance system especially as regards to the Liberian constitution, stressing that a lawmaker or an individual who is rooming the streets with noise outside of an organized arena is only making noise to please him or herself on personal issue and not national issues affecting the people and the country.