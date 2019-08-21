Angolan Airlines Company Inaugurates Luanda/Lagos Route

Luanda — Angolan Airlines (TAAG) will be flying to Lagos, Nigeria, as from October this year, in the framework of its intended strengthened presence and expansion in Africa, said on Monday the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Rui Carreira.

The Airline's official, who disclosed the information to the press, explained that the company will be flying three times per week to Lagos with Boeing 737.

Rui Carreira also ensured that technical, administrative and operational conditions have already been created for the flights to kick off in October.