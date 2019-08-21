Tanzania: Miss Tanzania 2019 Winner to Take Home Sh10m

21 August 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — The winner of the Miss Tanzania 2019 Beauty Pageant will take home Sh10 million cash, the organisers, the Look Company, has announced.

The event has been scheduled for this Friday at the New Millennium Towel LAPF Hotel at Kijitonyama.

Director of the Look Company Basila Mwanukuzi said apart from the amount, the winner will represent the country in the Miss World Beauty Pageant to be held in London, the UK, on December 14. Queen Elizabeth is the reigning Miss Tanzania.

The first runner will take home a sofa set worth Sh2.2m while the third will be awarded Sh1million and fourth Sh500,000.

The fifth placed winner will take Sh300,000 and the rest of the contestants will each receive Sh200,000.

The event will feature 20 contestants from seven zones across the Mainland Tanzania.

Mwanukuzi named the zones as including Northern Zone, Southern Highland Zone, Central Zone, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, Higher Learning Institution and Dar es Salaam Zone which comprise, Kinondoni and Ilala. The contestants are Claralisa Mamoyo (Tanga), Margareth Geddy, Gladness Kaaya (Arusha) and Nelly Kenneth, Evangelina Peter, Sarah Michael, who are from Mbeya region. The list also includes: Rebecca Manoti (Simiyu), Queenmugesi Ainory, Queen Anthony (Kinondoni), Hyasinta Hendry (Ilala), Greatness Amos (Coast Region), and Judith Peter from Dodoma Region.

The others are Veronica Royal, Mourine Kaaya (Morogoro), Sylvia Sebastian (Mwanza), Domitila Aloyce (Dar es Salaam), Joyce Kasmir (Kigamboni), Susan Fautstine (Shinyanga), Specioza Fortunatus (Miss Higher learning) and Asha Ally from Singida Region. The event will be coloured by first track event namely, Miss Talent, Miss Photogenic, Top Model, Top sports woman and Miss Personality. During the camp, the contestants did various charities work and how to use the social media network in positive ways.

