Liberia: Clinic Subpoenaed Over Yekeh Kolubah's Health Report

The Criminal Court "A" in Monrovia has subpoenaed Ahmidyya Muslim Clinic Chief Medical Director Dr. Abdul Hellm Aram for a hearing relating to Montserrado County District #10 Rep. Yekeh Kolubah's medical report which the lawmaker uses to request the court's approval for a medical trip to Ghana.

The court's order comes following Rep. Kolubah's request that was filed on 15 August, informing the Court that he had a medical condition for which his physician has requested that he seek further medical attention that is not available in Liberia.

The staunch critic of President George Manneh Weah, Mr. Kolubah and his bodyguards were indicted here by prosecution over claims that the lawmaker ordered his bodyguards to beat and wound one Emmanuel Sherman who had allegedly rejected T-shirts and leaflets printed for the June 7 Save the State peaceful protest.

Rep. Kolubah is indicted along with defendants Oliver C. Konneh, Abu Keita, Mohammed S. Keita, Johnson Kpor and Mohammed A. Kaba for alleged aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, kidnapping and criminal facilitation/solicitation.

The indictment says defendants Oliver Konneh, Abu Keita, Mohammed Keita, Johnson Skpor illegally arrested Emmanuel Freeman in Gay Town, Old Road Community on 5 June at 4:30, stripped him naked, handcuffed him and severely beat him with sticks, rocks and piece of iron on his head and other parts of the victim's body.

In his request which was served on Thursday, 15 August, Rep. Kolubah's lawyers informed the court that for the medical emergency, the lawmaker had arranged a medical trip to Accra, Ghana for the period of August 15 to 30, 2019 to enable him obtain treatment.

The hearing to Rep. Kolubah's request was initially scheduled for Friday, 16 August at 9:00 A.M.But based on prosecution's argument that it was not given sufficient time or notice to review Rep. Kolubah's Bill of Information to make an opinion in the form of resistance before the court, the judge reassigned the hearing for Tuesday, 20 August.

The court indicates that while it is true that the Bill of Information had attached to it a medical report from Ahmidyya Muslim Clinic, it however orders the Clerk to subpoena Dr. Aram to appear on Tuesday for the hearing of the case.