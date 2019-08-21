Liberia: LCC Descends On Government

The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) calls on the government of President Weah to exhibit governing authority over the State by protecting lives and properties and upholding tenets of good governance.The call comes in the wake of increased political violence in Monrovia and parts adjacent, leading to injuries and destruction of properties as a result of stone-throwing battles between supporters of the ruling party and the opposition.

In a press statement here Sunday, 18 August the LCC condemns weekend's (Saturday, August 17, 2019) bloody violence in Logan Town, Montserrado District#15 where rerun by-election has been scheduled in 20 contested polling places by the National Elections Commission between opposition All Liberian Party (ALP) Candidate Telia Urey and Abu Bana Kamara of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change.

The Council proposes a meeting with both candidates in the rerun by-election in the district to get them commit to running violent-freed campaign and be willing to accept results of the poll. "The LCC will appreciate if the candidates can sign a Non Violent Declaration to affirm such commitment and support to maintaining peace and strengthening democracy in Liberia."President George Weah has reportedly instructed the Minister of State Nathaniel McGill to arrange a meeting with the rival candidates, according to the Executive Mansion.

The LCC laments with victims of the violence and terms as unacceptable barbaric attitude that continued to be exhibited by ruthless people under the canopy of support for political candidates.

The Council of Churches warns that these actions do not represent the hard earned characteristics of Liberians and therefore notes, there are still more good people than bad people in Liberia.The release says Liberians struggling to survive in a tough economy deserve to live in peace and tranquility.

Meanwhile, the LCC discloses that a committee headed by its former secretary general Dr. Benjamin D. Lartey and other eminent church leaders is conducting independent fact-finding on District#15 violence and other violent actions at the National Elections Commission and offices of political parties in the name of political democracy.

Other members of the committee include Bishop Torgboh E. Dixon of Don Stewart Christ Pentecostal Church, Rev. Joseph G. Johnson of resurrection Baptist Ministries, and Bishop Aloysius Nimely of the National Bibleway Church, among others.

At the same time, the Council of Churches calls for establishment of an Observatory Group against violence to protect peace, democracy and stability as well as enhance accountability, justice and rule of law.