South African Municipal Districts Must All Have Silicon Valley Skills Hubs

opinion

To get in gear with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and in order to transfer digital skills and foster tech enterprise development, South Africa should introduce 'hubs' in all the 44 municipal districts, through public-private sector partnerships.

"Silicon Valley" has become an expression synonymous with the digital economy and technological innovation. Silicon Valley is a region located in the southern part of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California. It serves as global headquarters for many notable technology, innovation and social media companies, including Alphabet (Google), Apple, eBay, Facebook and Intel - which are bigger than some nations' economies.

As world economies reshape to the influence of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, South Africa will need to adopt unorthodox ways of transferring digital skills and fostering tech enterprise development.

The Department of Basic Education in South Africa already has plans to introduce robotics and coding in the Grades R to 9 curricula, as from 2020. Coding is a digital skill that will enable pupils to create applications, computer software and websites. Robotics is defined by www.techopedia.com as an "interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes mechanical engineering, electronic engineering, information engineering, computer science, and others". It focuses on the conceptualisation,...