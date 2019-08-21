Liberia: Noah Ark's School Graduates 314

19 August 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

Noah Ark's secondary school situated in Gardnersville Township, suburbs of Monrovia graduates 314 students with call by District Education Officer Peter Nordeh to the graduates to go to college and respect those molding their minds for future endeavors.

DEO Nordeh also lauds the school's proprietor Joseph D. Bestman, and the instructional staff for buttressing government's effort in providing quality education for the young people of Liberia.

The 17th graduation exercises were held at the Liberty Christian Center Chapel in Johnsonville Township, Montserrado County.

The DEO notes that the performance of the graduates at the ceremony clearly shows that teachers and staff executed their jobs effectively during the academic year.

The guest speaker at the occasion, Rev. Mother Tenial Watta Duo, founder of Ward Preparatory School in Gardnersville Township, encourages the graduates to focus on their dreams of who they want to be in society.She reminds the graduates that if people would respect them tomorrow it will depend on how they present themselves, urging them to be innovative.

In his valedictory address, the dux of the school Winner T. I. Gallah, who spoke on the topic: "The Significance of Education in our Society", says acquiring sound and quality education depends on how well students study their lesson.

He warns his colleagues not to compromise their education, but rather maintain focus in their academic sojourn.

Speaking on behalf of proprietor Joseph D. Bestman, Vice Principal for Instructions Harrison Kasay discloses that out of 417 candidates from the school who wrote the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, 314 made a successful pass, which the administration highly appreciates.He assures parents of administration's commitment to providing quality education to youth of Liberia backed by strong discipline.

