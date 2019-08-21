Uganda: Nile Breweries Donates Shs 505m to Conserve R. Rwizi

Nile Breweries and parent company AB Inbev have donated Shs 505m to support the conservation of the fast-receding R. Rwizi in the western district of Mbarara.

The one-year project will be implemented by the ministry of Water and Environment, Victoria Water Management Zone and World Wide Fund for Nature Uganda (WWF). Martin Asiimwe, the Forest and Biodiversity coordinator at WWF said, "There are bad practices on that river, and it's estimated that by 2025, the economic activities depending on the river will have to close."

R. Rwizi is the main source of water for domestic and commercial use in Mbarara municipality. Thousands of cows, Mbarara city dwellers, Nile Breweries, Coca-Cola Bottling, and milk processing plants depend on the river daily yet nothing concrete has been done to protect this valuable source of water, Asiimwe said.

"We have identified Kakigani catchment area and that's where we are going to start from; we have got 210 hectares that are dirty and we have to clean it by 2020; we are also targeting 800 households," he said.

Onapito Ekomoloit, NBL's Legal and Corporate Affairs director, said 90 per cent of beer is water and preserving the source of water is NBL's priority goal.

"Our 2025 sustainability goals have water conservation as a component; we want to see that all communities with water; stress have water, we also do pro- mote smart agriculture, which is linked to using minimum water in farming," he said, adding, "NBL is committed to water protection and we are working with partners on that. In 2013 NBL was using seven litres of water to make a litre of beer but now we are using three litres to make a litre of beer, we have cut on water by 50 per cent,"

justuslyatuu08@gmail.com