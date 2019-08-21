South Africa: Mitchells Plain Birthplace of the UDF Declared a Provincial Heritage Site

21 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Karabo Mafolo

It's 36 years since the United Democratic Front was launched in Mitchell's Plain on 20 August 1983 at the Rocklands community hall. On 20 August 2019, the hall was declared a provincial heritage site.

"I remember it as though it were yesterday. Over 4,000 people were inside this hall. I was one of the people who worked tirelessly to make the launch a success. When we were informed that the UDF launch was going to be held in Mitchell's Plain, we were very excited, but also understood the hard work that was ahead of us," said UDF member Veronica Siemmers.

The anti-apartheid organisation comprised various grassroots organisations such as churches, trade unions, civic associations and sports bodies. The launch date of 20 August was chosen because it was the month in which the apartheid government would introduce legislation for the Tricameral Parliament. The intention was for the Tricameral Parliament to have Indian and coloured people vote in separate houses on matters affecting them, however, the white house dominated by the National Party would still be the most powerful in terms of decision-making.

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.