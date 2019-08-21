Liberia: Govt. 'Bans' Sale of Uniforms

20 August 2019
The NEWS (Monrovia)

... By School Authorities

The Minister of Education Prof. D. Ansu Sonii has mandated school authorities in the country to desist from imposing fees on struggling parents relative to the sale of uniforms and other unnecessary fees.

He described the act as an attempt to deny the youth population from acquiring quality and affordable education.

Making the disclosure to scope of journalists on Friday in Monrovia, Minister Ansu Sonii said no school, including public and private schools that operate under the law of the country, should sell uniform to students.

The Education Minister stated that no one should be required to purchase uniform from any school.

He emphasized that all schools should get the samples of their uniforms on campus for parents or students to see and buy the same cloth to fix their exact uniform instead of the school selling it on the campus.

According to Minister Sonii, though the private schools are complementing government and are involved in the process of earning various forms of income, the Ministry of Education has the authority to review and determine the extent to which they may charge fees.

He indicated that the Ministry of Education has a program to go around the country to evaluate and grade all 6,000 schools in the country to know everything they are doing, adding that this exercise will last until the end of September this year.

Minister Sonii further noted that the initiative is being funded by the World Bank through the GPE.

"We will be visiting every school in the country to know their activities and make sure they operate within the confines of the law; and we will make sure that no government school be it Tubman High, B.W.I, among others, sell uniform to students because they should not be in the business of selling uniforms," he added.

Sonii stressed that any school that will be caught in the sale of uniform will be operating as a corporate enterprise, adding: "You will no longer be considered as a school and the 35% tax levied on income will be imposed on you."

