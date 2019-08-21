Liberia: NaFAA Boss Lauds Chinese Govt.

... As 25 NaFAA Staff Return From Training In China

The Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority is commending the government and Peoples' of the Republic of China for remaining committed to its pledge of bridging capacity gaps by ensuring the manpower development of Liberians under the Coalition for Democratic Change Government led by President George Manneh Weah, a release has disclosed.

Speaking Monday upon the arrival of 25 NaFAA Staff from the Peoples' Republic of China following a month long training course in Mariculture, Director General Emma Metieh Glassco termed the training as timely, asserting that China is "a friend at the right time".

Mrs. Glassco noted that the said training of the 25 NaFAA staff has created a window of opportunities, as those trained are now capacitated to train other Liberians into basic fisheries skills, particularly mariculture.

Relating their experiences, the 25 NaFAA staff narrated that the mariculture training was intensive and rewarding, and afforded them an opportunity to interact with world class fisheries professors and experts.

The spokesperson of the 25 NaFAA staff, Tete Babyte Doe said the trip to China was an eye opener in the field of mariculture; and as such, they have gathered information that would be used to adequately enhance development in the Liberian Fishery sector.

Speaking further, the NaFAA's delegation head to China commended the Chinese Government for the opportunity, while at the same time lauded the Liberian Government through NaFAA for affording them a glorious opportunity to gain knowledge in mariculture.

It can be recalled in July 2019, 25 NaFAA staff departed Liberia for a month long training in China as part of efforts of the CDC led-government towards achieving the human resource development component of the Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

The training beneficiaries include fisheries managers, technicians, enterprise supervisors as well as other professionals engaged in varying activities within the fishery sector of Liberia.

The training was aimed at enhancing participants' theoretical knowledge and practical skills in maricutlure, strengthening the friendly exchanges between China and Liberia, and expanding cooperation between the two nations in the marine fishery.

The training took place at the Fujian Institute of Oceanography (FJIO), located in Xiamen city - a special economic zone lying in the southeastern coast of China. Fujian Institute of Oceanography is a full-funding public institution affiliated to Fujian Provincial Department of Science & Technology, as well as a non-profit comprehensive maritime research and development institution.

The training course focused on the culture of technology for "Fish, Shrimps, Shellfish and Crabs", which was conducted through lectures, teaching practice, field trips and so on.

The Lecturers were Scholars and Experts from universities and scientific research institutions such as Fujian Institute of Oceanography, Xiamen University, Fisheries Research Institute of Fujian, Guangdong Hisenor Group Co., Ltd. of Guangdong Haid Group, Xiamen Kehuan Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

The head of the NaFAA delegation made presentations on Basic national conditions, administrative organs and managerial methods of governmental maritime sectors; fundamental profile of sea areas and marine fishery resources.

Other areas were, Fishery production, marine fishing, mariculture, fisheries infrastructure construction, trade and processing of aquatic products, Marine economic development planning and strategy, Marine related policies, laws and regulations, International cooperation, main cooperative countries, present cooperation ways and management modes in marine related industries.

Those that made the trip to China for the training were John Pekey Glayflor Jr. Human Resource Officer, Tete Babyte Doe, Associate Fixed Assets Director, Patience Wilson Kennedy Customer Service Officer, Zubah Kollie Yennego, Procurement Assistant, Anthony F. Williams Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, Yarkpawolo Kpasaquio Johnson, Manager Aquaculture Extension and Oscar Dargbah Daryoue Aquaculture Extension Officer.

Others were John S. Morley Fisheries Observer, Fred B. Wright Aquaculture Technician, Glanedea Nancy Kolleh, Data Field Coordinator, Rachel Leela Suah, Emmunerator, Zoe Yarwhere, Executive Secretary Director General Office, Emmanuel Tony Hallawangar, Receptionist and Tony Bright Cole Jr. Office Assistant.

The rest included Richard Nelson Kargbo, Fisheries Officer, George Adtudu Armah, Technical Officer, Alice Bropleh Weah, Deborah Tarmen Armah, Annette M. Johnson, Abraham M. Johnson and Monibah Leo Keymah.