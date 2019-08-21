South Africa: Western Cape Policing Programme Falling Between the Cracks, Say Provincial Legislators

analysis

The Policing Needs and Priorities programme in the Western Cape has had nothing but challenges. How can it be successful, asked members of the provincial legislature.

"Is there anything to address these challenges?" Ferlon Christians, an ACDP member of the Western Cape legislature's standing committee on safety, cultural affairs and sport asked about the province's Policing Needs and Priorities (PNP) programme. The provincial department of community safety was briefed in the committee on the PNP programme on Tuesday 20 August.

The PNP is a document which presents the efforts of the provincial department of safety "to determine the policing needs and priorities of the Western Cape within the broader context of policing and crime within South Africa", said then MEC Dan Plato, as outlined in the 2017/2018 report.

Yashina Pillay, chief director of the secretariat of safety and security in the department of community safety, said one of the biggest challenges the department had with the programme was that "it is unclear whether SAPS (South African Police Service), provincially or locally, incorporates the PNPs into their station's plans."

Other challenges the programme faced included a lack of monitoring mechanisms to see if the PNP plans were incorporated into operational plans...