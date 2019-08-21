South Africa: Western Cape Policing Programme Falling Between the Cracks, Say Provincial Legislators

21 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

The Policing Needs and Priorities programme in the Western Cape has had nothing but challenges. How can it be successful, asked members of the provincial legislature.

"Is there anything to address these challenges?" Ferlon Christians, an ACDP member of the Western Cape legislature's standing committee on safety, cultural affairs and sport asked about the province's Policing Needs and Priorities (PNP) programme. The provincial department of community safety was briefed in the committee on the PNP programme on Tuesday 20 August.

The PNP is a document which presents the efforts of the provincial department of safety "to determine the policing needs and priorities of the Western Cape within the broader context of policing and crime within South Africa", said then MEC Dan Plato, as outlined in the 2017/2018 report.

Yashina Pillay, chief director of the secretariat of safety and security in the department of community safety, said one of the biggest challenges the department had with the programme was that "it is unclear whether SAPS (South African Police Service), provincially or locally, incorporates the PNPs into their station's plans."

Other challenges the programme faced included a lack of monitoring mechanisms to see if the PNP plans were incorporated into operational plans...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.