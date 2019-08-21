Namibia: Traditional Leader Nabbed for Poaching

21 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

THE tribal leader of the !Khara-Khoen, a sub-tribe of the Nama people, was among three suspects arrested for alleged poaching at Nooigedaeht in the Hardap region.

Hardap police crime investigations coordinator Eric Clay yesterday confirmed the arrest of chief Dawid Hanse, Karel Duncan and Lukas van Wyk last Thursday. The suspects were allegedly found in possession of three springboks.

The trio had allegedly been poaching huntable game at the farm with a rifle.

They were arraigned on charges of poaching at the Mariental Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Their case was postponed for plea and trial until 17 September.

The three suspects were granted bail of N$500 each.

Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

