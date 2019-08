Asmara — Eritrean Communities in Germany and the Republic of South Sudan contributed USD 6,740 in support families of martyrs.

According to report from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, the Eritrean community in Heidelberg and its environs contributed 2,160 Dollars, nationals in Krefeld and its environs 2,160 USD, and the Eritrean Community in Hanover USD 720.

Furthermore, the Eritrean community in the city of Yei, South Sudan contributed 1,700 Dollars in support of families of martyrs.