Eritrea: Sawa - Seminar On Health Issues

20 August 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Sawa — Seminar on the control and prevention of communicable diseases in general and that of meningitis vaccination program that is set to be conducted on the coming months of November and December was organized to the staff members of the Sawa National Military Training Center.

At the seminar conducted on 19 August, Mr. TedrosYehdego, Head of National Vaccination Program, gave extensive briefing on the objectives of the national vaccinations, the outcome and experience gained from the anti-measles and rubella vaccinations provided in 2018, the significance of the anti-meningitis vaccination as well as on the introduction of uterine cancer vaccination among others.

As regards the causes and effects of meningitis, Mr. Tedros indicated that the infectious bacterial or viraldisease is a deadly disease that only attacks human beings causing inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord and called for integrated and reinforced participation of government bodies, stakeholders particularly the public in the successful implementation of the vaccination program.

Participants on their part expressed readiness to play due part in the implementation of the vaccination program.

Speaking at the event, Col. Debesai Gide, Commander of the Sawa National Service Training Center, commending the Ministry of Health for its effort in ensuring health of nationals expressed the Centers readiness to play due part in the successful implementation of the program.

To contain the disease that frequently outbreaks in neighboring countries, the Ministry of Health will conduct a two-week nationwide anti-meningitis vaccination program on the coming months of November and December to about 3 million nationals aged 1-30.

