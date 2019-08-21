Sudan: North Darfur Military Torture Three Men for Lost Weapon

Tawila — Agents of the Military Intelligence in North Darfur's Tawila locality held three people on Saturday and tortured them in order to get information about a missing weapon.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a relative of the detainees reported that Military Intelligence officers detained basic school teacher Abdelmanan Adam, and Eisa Yagoub and Jaafar Idris in Fanga on Saturday.

"They tied them, and took them to the Fanga garrison. There they tortured them until they got paralysed," he said.

The source explained that one of the officers at the garrison had lost his weapon in a "drinking house" in the area. "The three victims have nothing to do with the theft of the weapon," he stressed, and called on the authorities to rescue them.

