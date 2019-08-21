South Sudan: Attack On Darfuri Traders in Leaves 11 Dead

El Mujlad — Eleven Misseriya cattle traders were killed in an armed robbery in Unity state in South Sudan on Sunday.

An unidentified armed group intercepted the cattle traders riding in seven rickshaws in the area of Mayom in Unity state, a member of the Misseriya tribe told Radio Dabanga.

The traders were on their way from El Dibab in West Kordofan to Mayom in Unity state on Sunday.

The source said that the assailants shot 11 traders dead and wounded several others. They then took 27 billion South Sudanese Pounds from them and fled.

The wounded were transferred to the hospital of El Muglad in Sudan.

