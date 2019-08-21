Sudanese Bakeries Union - Bread Crisis to Be Solved Soon

Khartoum / Wad Madani — People in Khartoum and White Nile state are suffering from a severe bread crisis. The Bakeries Union attributed the bread crisis to problems of transportation due to the heavy rains and fuel shortages.

The price of a loaf of bread in Khartoum rose to two Pounds last week, while the weight was again reduced," a listener complained.

Another source reported from Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, that the bread crisis has worsened. "The lines in front of the bakeries are getting longer and longer," he said. "Some bakeries have now set a maximum of SDG 30 ($ 0,66*) for the purchase of bread."

The capitals of North Kordofan, Rive Nile state, and Red Sea state, are witnessing long queues as well. People in Darfur and Northern State have been complaining about acute fuel and bread shortages since mid-July.

The Bakeries Union has attributed the renewed queues in front of the bakeries in Khartoum to "a slight shortage of flour" during the Eid El Adha [that started on August 11], together with the scarcity of cooking gas.

In a statement on Monday morning, the Secretary-General of the Bakeries Union, Jubara El Basha, attributed the bread crisis to problems of transportation in the country because of the torrential rains and lack of fuel.

He said that they would meet with flour mills owners later that day. He expected the problems will be solved in the coming days.

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases SDG currency conversions on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan.

