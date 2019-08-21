Sudan: Herders Attack Villages, Abduct Farmers in North Darfur

Tawila — Armed herders attacked two villages in northern Jebel Marra in Tawila locality on Sunday, in search of missing livestock. They abducted eight villagers. On the same day, a group of herders seized a villager from his farm near Fanga and took him to an unknown location.

"About a dozen armed herdsmen riding on camels stormed Hajjaj village, west of Khazan Tunjur, on Sunday evening," a villager told Radio Dabanga.

"They shot in the air, forcing us all to flee the village," he said. "Abdelsamad El Tom was wounded when a bullet hit him."

The same group of herdsmen attacked Taradona village on Sunday morning. "The herders claimed they were searching for stolen cattle, and that the tracks led them to the village."

The source said that when the group did not find their livestock, they abducted eight villagers.

"We reported the incidents to security forces in the area. Yet, they we had to wait a long time before they took action. They then found the abductees tied-up in the open, in the neighbourhood of Jebel Karu on Monday.

In a separate incident, four herders abducted Mohamed Abdelkarim from his farm near Fanga in northern Jebel Marra, and took him to an unknown destination.

