Sudan: Herders Attack Villages, Abduct Farmers in North Darfur

20 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Tawila — Armed herders attacked two villages in northern Jebel Marra in Tawila locality on Sunday, in search of missing livestock. They abducted eight villagers. On the same day, a group of herders seized a villager from his farm near Fanga and took him to an unknown location.

"About a dozen armed herdsmen riding on camels stormed Hajjaj village, west of Khazan Tunjur, on Sunday evening," a villager told Radio Dabanga.

"They shot in the air, forcing us all to flee the village," he said. "Abdelsamad El Tom was wounded when a bullet hit him."

The same group of herdsmen attacked Taradona village on Sunday morning. "The herders claimed they were searching for stolen cattle, and that the tracks led them to the village."

The source said that when the group did not find their livestock, they abducted eight villagers.

"We reported the incidents to security forces in the area. Yet, they we had to wait a long time before they took action. They then found the abductees tied-up in the open, in the neighbourhood of Jebel Karu on Monday.

In a separate incident, four herders abducted Mohamed Abdelkarim from his farm near Fanga in northern Jebel Marra, and took him to an unknown destination.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.