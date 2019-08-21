Sudan: Six People Drown, More Areas Flooded in Sudan

20 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Um Ramata / Hamrat El Sheikh / El Jeili — Heavy rains and floods in White Nile state and neighbouring North Kordofan resulted in the death of two children and four adults on Monday. Eight villages in White Nile state and large agricultural areas were flooded. El Jeili, north of Khartoum, was partly flooded.

Torrential rains followed by flash floods resulted in the death of two children and the flooding of eight villages at the Abgar Agricultural Project in Um Ramata locality on Monday morning.

A farmer told Radio Dabanga from Tendelti that the rains destroyed more than 1,250 houses and killed a number of livestock in the locality.

In the area of Hamrat El Sheikh in North Kordofan, a man and three women died when flash floods swept away the vehicle they were travelling in.

On Monday morning as well, floods swept the southern part of El Jeili after dykes broke down. Many residents were forced to evacuate their homes.

As reported by Radio Dabanga earlier this week, a child drowned in floods in southern Khartoum on Thursday. More than 5,000 homes collapsed. In White Nile state, three people died and more than 1,200 houses were destroyed due to torrential rains earlier this week.

People warn against "catastrophic health conditions" if the authorities do not intervene.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

