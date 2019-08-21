Sudan: Kato - Sudanese Revolution not Ended Yet

20 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ugandan Journalist and Political Analyst in African Affairs, Ronald Kato, stated to SUNA that the Sudanese revolution didn't begin in December 2018, but it began for long against dictator regime of Al-Bashir.

Kato, said the revolution of Sudan didn't ended yet and still continuing, indicating that the revolution was peaceful struggle and there were forces tried toturn it to violent.

He pointed out to the agreement reached between Force for Freedom and Change (FFC) and Transitional Military Council, doesn't mean the revolution succeeded and people of Sudan to give up but there still a lot to do, there still so many threats facing revolution, We all praying for the Sudanese revolution to succeed to transform into democratic system.

Kato, mentioned that the people of Sudan are able to achieve democracy transformation and build institutions of democratic state, at last he congratulated people of Sudan , adding that what they achieved took a lot of courage to face military of dictatorship of Al-Bashir.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.