Cameroon: Situation in NW, SW - Minister Mbayu Encourages Effective Back-to-School

He urged parents to inspire their children to go back to school as the 2019/2020 academic year opens on September 2 given that education paves the way for better reasoning.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, on Saturday August 17, 2019 in Bamenda organised a back-to - school event during which he urged both parents and students to take education seriously. The event which held at the Old Town neighbourhood in Bamenda brought together about 1,600 kids whom the Minister spoke with and handed washing soap and cooking oil to the parents of the children who showed up. While noting that education is a universal human rights, Minister Mbayu advised parents not to jeopardise the future of their children by keeping them away from the classrooms. "As you see these children, if they do not go to school, what will become of them," he wondered. The Minister decried the increasing rate of teenage pregnancies and prayed the parents to preach school resumption to their children. "Today, we have children who give birth at 15 years. Young children with talents that need to be developed are in the bushes, while some are going wayward. Is this what we want from our children,"

he questioned. Felix Mbayu insisted pens have always been better than guns, telling parents that corruption and other vices in the society can best be tackled by an educated population.

Within the context of promoting social cohesion, Minister Felix Mbayu gave prizes for a football and table tennis competitions he organised in honour of his parents. Away from the back-to-school event, Minister Mbayu communed with the population and listened to their difficulties. He preached peace to the people, calling on the collective construction of the country and noted destruction of public institutions is very detrimental to the growth of the economy. A common meal was shared at the end of the event.