Sudan: Constitutional Decree On Appointment of Sovereignty Council Issued

Khartoum — Chairman of the Political Committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, Tuesday announced that Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has issued a constitutional decree on appointment of the Sovereignty Council Chairman and members as follow;-

Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan as the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo as the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, and of Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, Gen. Yasser Abdul-Rahman and Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, Hassan Mohamed Idris Qadi, Dr. Al-Siddiq Tawer Kafi, Ayesha Musa Saeed, Mohamed Al-Fekki Suleiman, Mohamed Osman Hassan Al-Taayeshi and Raja Nicola Issa Abdul-Masseh as members of the Sovereignty Council.