Sudan: Constitutional Decree On Appointment of Sovereignty Council Issued

20 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Political Committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, Tuesday announced that Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has issued a constitutional decree on appointment of the Sovereignty Council Chairman and members as follow;-

Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan as the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo as the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, and of Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, Gen. Yasser Abdul-Rahman and Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, Hassan Mohamed Idris Qadi, Dr. Al-Siddiq Tawer Kafi, Ayesha Musa Saeed, Mohamed Al-Fekki Suleiman, Mohamed Osman Hassan Al-Taayeshi and Raja Nicola Issa Abdul-Masseh as members of the Sovereignty Council.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.