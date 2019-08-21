Sudan: Guidance Campaigns for Safety Use of Pesticides in North Darfur

20 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Fashir — North Darfur State localities organized during few past days' agricultural guidance campaigns under the supervision of plant protection administration of the Ministry of Production, and Economic Resources.

The objective of the campaign was for enlightening framers about the means of safety use of pesticides and ways of combating the scourge of mouse.

Senior specialist of plant protection Salha Salim Nagi said the scourge of mouse caused destruction of seeds under the ground forcing farmers to replant the crops more than once particularly the crop of millet which was considered one of the main crops in the state.

As consequence she said the ministry launched the campaign, explaining that the campaign started since the third day of Ed- Aladha Holiday and the recent fall of rains regularly in the state.

SUNA learnt that the follow up Chamber for Agricultural Season advised framers to shift from growing millet to alternative crops such as sorghum, melon's seeds and groundnuts.

