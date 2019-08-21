Gambia: Bakery's Fraud Saga - Club Appeals Defeat Contesting Eligibility of Gambian Player

A club in the German second division has lodged an appeal contesting the eligibility of embattled Gambian winger Bakery Jatta, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The 21-year-old was involved in his club Hamburg's 1-0 win over opponents VFL Bochum 1848 in a league duel last Friday.

And aware of the saga circling over the Gambian who is being accused of falsification of documents and age-cheating, VFL Bochum has written to the German league disciplinary committee.

Bochum, yet to win a game out of three outings, are seeking to have Hamburg forfeited of the points over their fielding of Bakery whose identity is subject of intense scrutiny.

German publication BILD insists Jatta is not who he claims to be - a saga that has courted media attention owing to the magnitude of the club he plies his trade with.

The wide-man was invited over for questioning at the German football association headquarters and has been asked to send in a letter detailing his answers over the allegations levelled against him.

A judgment to the case is expected this week.