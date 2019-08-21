Gambia: Mixed Results for Gambia in African Games

It's been lukewarm displays for the respective Gambian sides in the ongoing African Games in Morocco.

The Smiling Coast's campaign in Rabat began with the men beach volleyball 2-1 lost to Tunisia on a day the female beach volleyball team also succumbed to Kenya 2-0.

Gambia's male volleyball outfit recovered to send African champions Morocco packing 2-1. The female team followed suit as they eased past Benin 2-0.

On day three of their outing, Gambia's male volleyball set up again thumped Libya 2-0. However, their qualification hinges on outcome of Morocco-Tunisia pairing.

In Judo, Abdourahman Ceesay representing Gambia bowed out of the African Games in the first round in what was his first international debut.

A similar storyline followed with Omar Jobe who also was trounced.

In another development, Gambia beach volleyball ladies rode over Algeria 2-0 and faces Sierra Leone next.

Meanwhile, queen of Gambian track Gina Bass and captain Adama Jammeh are in Morocco gearing up for athletics which begins August 25th.