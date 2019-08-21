Gambia: Fire Ravages Two Apartments in London Corner

On Thursday August 15th 2019, two apartments in Serrekunda London Corner were ravaged by fire leaving the occupants homeless.

The fire incident according to family members consumed their valuables and food items.

Cherno Sillah, owner of the house said the incident started around 6:00 pm in the evening.

"I was sitting outside the house and I saw smoke coming over the roof. I heard my tenants shouting and calling for assistance because there was fire in one of the rooms," he said; that the fire started as a result of an electric short circuit from one of the sockets in one of the rooms. "We then called for assistance from our neighbors, but before they were able to put off the fire, all our materials were already consumed by the inferno," he said.

Sillah said they live from hand to mouth and that he is not working at the moment; that he depends on rent from the tenants. He called on NGOs, Public Institutions and philanthropists to come to his aid.

Fatou Sallah Jobe, a neighbor of Sillah said they tried their best to assist in putting off the fire, but to no avail.

"We called the Fire and Rescue Services, but they could not salvage anything from the house because they arrived at the scene late," she said.

Mrs. Sallah Jobe said their neighbors are left homeless. Any Good Samaritan who wants to assist these families can reach them on the following numbers: 3517293 or7550553.