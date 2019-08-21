Gambia: Storm Victims Renew Call for Government Assistance

20 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

Victims of the last two storms, are renewing calls for the government and stakeholders to help them relegate their night mare into past.

In an interview with Foroyaa, they decried their hardship, adding that since the incidents, they have not received any support from the government.

Alhagie Lamin Touray, a victim, told this medium that since the incidents, he has not received support from the government.

He said "The Red Cross assisted nine of us with a packet of corrugated iron sheets, some medical items (dressing materials) and 20 palm sticks each".

Haggie Nyabally, another victim stressed that his roof got blown off by the storm, but lamented not receiving any form of assistance.

Lamin Nyabally, another victim, cited similar dilemma. He further called on the National Disaster Management Agency to take proactive measures to avert future occurrences.

However, during our investigation, it was discovered that a total of 130 packets of corrugated iron sheets and nails were donated to the victims.

The donation was reported to have been supported by the National Disaster Management Agency and co-supported by the PDOIS Ward Councillor of the area, Omar Garry.

The presentation is slated for today at 9:00 am.

Foroyaa will endeavour to cover the presentation and inform the readership.

