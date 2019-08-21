Gambia: All Farmers Platform Critical of 'De-Reservation' of Salagi Forest Park'

On Monday 19th August, All Gambia Farmers Platform held a meeting at their office criticising the alleged de-reservation of part of the Salagi Forest Park.

According to them, the ministry of the Environment has approved the de-reservation of part of the Salagi Forest Park, which they are opposed to.

Salagi Forest Park is one of the last forest parks standing within that area after the government had previously demarcated the Bijilo forest /monkey park for the construction of the OIC conference hall.

They say about 30 hectares of the Salagi Forest Park has been demarcated for the stationing of construction equipment.

Speaking at the meeting, Kebba Jammeh from the Plantation section head in Nyambai said they are worried about the demarcation of forests knowing the importance forest and forest management in the country.

Momodu Bojang speaking on behalf of the Alkalo expressed concerns that their lands and now their forests are being given away.

The meeting ended late and this reporter did not have the opportunity to get the opinion of the ministry, but this will be done today.