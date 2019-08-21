Gambia: Law Makers Begin Overseas Training On Constitutional Building Process

20 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Muhammed S Bah

Members of the National Assembly Select Committee on Human Rights and Constitutional Matters, have started a weeklong intensive training on Constitutional Building process and the role of the National Assembly.

The training which is taking place in The Hague, commenced yesterday Monday August 19th 2019.

The training is said to be facilitated by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IIDEA) and is aimed at providing skills, knowledge and tools necessary for Deputies to participate in this process, through the means available to the Legislative arm of the Government.

Mariam Jack Denton, Speaker of the National Assembly, said the importance of the training cannot be over emphasized.

"The training is significant because those involved in shaping the Constitution require access to broad, multidisciplinary and practical knowledge of constitutional building processes and options. This workshop is designed to provide the basis for addressing these challenges through the sharing of comparative knowledge and expertise," she said.

The head of the IIDEA Sumit Bisarya, said the training on constitution-building program will enable Deputies to discuss the ongoing constitutional building process in the context of the Gambia's political transition and state building.

It could be noted that the National Assembly is mandated by the 1997 Constitution as the principal political stakeholder involved in the consideration, debate and approval of a referendum to the proposed changes for a new Constitution. In December 2017, the National Assembly passed the Constitutional Review Commission Act which was assented to by the President on 11 January 2018. Under this law, the CRC is mandated to draft a new Constitution and prepare an accompanying report. The CRC has since embarked on a broad public consultation and is expected to submit a draft Constitution before the end of 2019.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.