Gambia: Verona Lead Chase for Barrow's Signature

20 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Stadio Marcantonio could be Musa Barrow's next home for rest of the coming season with Serie A outfit Hellas Verona chasing the Gambian striker.

Barrow was initially scheduled to stay put but that posturing has changed with a season-long loan deal very likely as Hellas lead the queue of clubs ardent on his services.

The 20-year-old is the subject of heated transfer speculations with reports suggesting he could be out on his way on a loan move which effectively could dash any possibility of his involvement for his club when the Uefa Champions League resume.

Barrow last term topped Dortmund's wish-list who'd hoped acquiring his signature after seeing playing minutes had to come by at current club Atalanta.

Dortmund's interest in the 20-year-old Gambian striker has not flamed out but they're understood to be willing to pay only €15m now.

Atalanta's gaffer in recent weeks hinted the forward could be on his way out on loan to fetch regular football amid overtures from Sampdoria, Cagliari and German Bundesliga sides as well.

Atalanta are prepared to make an impact in their debut Uefa Champions League show when the season resumes and want adequate reinforcement in their attacking line to provide competition for Colombia's Zapata.

Barrow played second fiddle to the Colombian all season scoring just a goal at close end of the previous season.

Elsewhere, Ali Sowe has scored his third goal for Bulgarian premier league club CSK Sofia ending a nine-game drought on goal.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

