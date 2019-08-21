Nigeria: Fans Want Financial Reward for d'Tigress for Retaining Afrobasket Title

21 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

As basketball fans continue to celebrate Sunday's D'Tigress triumph in retaining their Afrobasket Women's Nation's Cup title in Dakar, Senegal, they have urged the government to adequately reward the team financially.

The senior national women's basketball team successfully defended the title they won in 2017 by defeating host country, Senegal, 60-55 in an epic final match.

The fans told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that the team was wonderful and had again put Nigeria on the world map as a great basketball nation.

Ochuko Owolabi, a former D'Tigress assistant coach, said that she was happy for the team and for the nation, adding that the players earned their respect through hard work.

"I urge the government to reward them well for this achievement and even double what they were given in the last edition," Owolabi said.

Similarly, Adewunmi Aderemi, who is also a former assistant coach in the 2013 edition, told NAN that the team was fantastic and the players, true heroes of the country.

"The team is outstanding, they are young and vibrant in their approach and they can even win the 2021 edition with the right motivation and preparation.

"However, it is sad that in basketball and other sports you hardly hear the Aliko Dangotes and Femi Otedolas of this world coming to support financially.

"If it were football it would be another thing entirely; sincerely it is high time we give respect to other sports and not just football alone," Aderemi said.

NAN reports that the team was outstanding throughout the tournament defeating all five oppositions to emerge victorious and retain their title.

NAN

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.