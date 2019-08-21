Malawi U-17 Are Whipping Boys in Tanzania At Feassa Tournament

The Malawi Under-17 National Football Team is in Arusha, Tanzania, taking part in this year's Federation of East African Secondary Schools Associations (FEASSA) tournament as guests and so far they have been whipping boys.

Junior Flames

FEASSA is an Under 19 tournament and the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Malawi Schools Sports Association (MASSA) and the Sports Council agreed to send the Malawi Under 17 team to prepare for the forthcoming Under 17 COSAFA tournament which will be hosted by Malawi in September.

The junior Flames lost their first game by 8 goals to nil against Uganda last Sunday and lost again 2-1 on Tuesday against hosts, Tanzania at Sheikh Abeid Stadium.

General Secretary for the National Youth Football Association (NYFA), Thokozani Chimbali, told Malawians after the Uganda loss that the Malawi team has gone to Tanzania to learn.

"The young flames are playing against older boys... Malawians should not worry much. We are in Arusha to learn so that we can do better in September," wrote Chimbali.

Meanwhile, coach for the team, Deklerk Msakakuona, has said the tournament will help the boys to prepare well for the COSAFA tournament.