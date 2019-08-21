Ghana: Police Impound 100 Motorcycles

A total of 100 motorcycles were on Monday impounded by the police in a special operation in the Accra metropolis.

The riders of the motorcycles were arrested for riding through red light and riding on the shoulders and pavements of the roads.

The exercise, which was conducted in the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kinbu, Makola, TUC traffic lights and Graphic road was to ensure sanity on the roads.

The Commanding Officer of the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (C/MTTU) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anderson Fosu-Ackaah told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday that accidents involving motorcycles had increased.

He said the activities of some riders posed danger to the public, which need to be addressed.

ACP Anderson-Fosu said the police embarked on the operation to protect lives and properties.

He said the exercise would be ongoing to ensure that pedestrians and other road users were protected, adding "the police would not relent in ensuring that the roads were safe for all road users".

ACP Fosu-Ackaah urged riders to abide by road safety regulations, and cautioned that offenders would be arrested and prosecuted.

He asked journalists to assist the police in ensuring discipline on the roads.