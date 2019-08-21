Tanzania: Death Toll From Moro Fuel Tanker Tragedy Hits 100

THE death toll of August 10, 2019 fuel tanker disaster has climbed to 100.

The Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in Dar es Salaam has reported this morning (August 21, 2019) that three more victims out of remained 18 at the facility passed away yesterday.

Victims who passed away on Tuesday, according to MNH Spokesman Aminiel Eligaesha, are Mazoya Sahani, Khasim Marijani and Ramadhani Magwila.

According to the data from the hospital, out of 47 victims rushed to Muhimbili, 32 have passed away while remaining 15 are still receiving treatments.