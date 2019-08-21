Tanzania: Arusha Now Earns Govt Over 2bn/-From Minerals Per Year

21 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deus Ngowi in Arusha

THE Ministry of Minerals has surpassed its target in Arusha Region by collecting 2.7bn/- from July last year to June this year.

The collection entails taxes, duties, charges and money paid upon issuance of mining and mineral business permits to both small and big traders.

Acting Mining Officer in-Charge (Arusha), Robert Eric said his office had collection objectives to the tune of 2.5bn/-, but due to working hard and collaboration with stakeholders they had exceeded the target.

Expounding on the matter, Mr Eric said collection skyrocketed due to, partly, some big businesspersons and brokers adding value to minerals before being sold out of the region. As of now, the value of minerals is estimated in the country.

He noted that by adding value to the minerals, while they were still in Arusha or in the country led to more youth employment, as businesspersons hired them for cutting and polishing the minerals, while, on the other hand, boosted the government coffers.

The officer called upon businesspersons in Arusha to embrace the idea of procuring mineral-cutting machines so that they added value to minerals, created jobs, hence more income to them, to employees as well as to the government.

He added that by so doing there would be more money in circulation.

Commenting on Tanzanite business in the region, Mr Eric said there was no fluctuation, adding that it was upon entrepreneurs to advise the government on what to do so that the mineral zoisite thrived and benefitted the country and its people.

Tanzania Mineral Dealers' Association (Tamida), Secretary, Benny Mutalemwa advised mineral dealers all over the country to adhere to laws of the land and set up rules and guidelines, especially paying respective taxes.

He said given the fact that the government had removed many taxes, the businesspersons should not evade tax anymore.

