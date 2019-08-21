Tanzania: Magufuli Showers Praise On GCLA

21 August 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has commended the Government Chemist Laboratory Authority (GCLA) for its good work on analysing various samples, administering laws on chemical management, and on managing human DNA.

He gave the commendation in Dar es Salaam yesterday during a visit to GCLA offices, where he witnessed various samples being analysed in a laboratory, including the DNA of bodies of people who perished in oil tanker fire accident that occurred on August 10, 2019 in Morogoro town.

Speaking to GCLA staff, Dr Magufuli hailed the staff analysing the DNA of bodies of the sunken MV Nyerere passengers, 14 bodies of Tarime (Mara Region) inferno accident, and 50 (out of 69) bodies of the Morogoro fire accident.

The President also commended them for their loyalty and industriousness in executing other duties such as identification of illicit drugs, providing evidence before courts of law and working in hazardous environments.

Dr Magufuli stated that his government deliberately decided to reinforce GCLA due to its serious and sensitive functions by procuring modern equipment, reinforcing staff and elevating its status.

He urged the staff to continue exhibiting a high sense of royalty and integrity by not receiving bribes and not divulging secrets, directing state organs to protect all staff involved in sensitive assignments.

The President directed the GCLA Board Chairman Prof Ester Jason and the Government Chief Chemist Dr Fidelice Mafumiko to make prudent use of funds earmarked for purchases of various equipment.

Earlier, Dr Mafumiko thanked the President for issuing 5.338bn/- for buying various equipment, and increasing the number of staff from 110 to 294.

He noted that such empowerment boosted efficiency, in such a way that a period of four years from 2015, GCLA examined/ investigated 204,974 exhibits, an average of 51,244 exhibits per year, equivalent to an increase of 510 per cent comparing to 2015/16 records.

Dr Mafumiko added that such efficiency had also boosted court's attendance from 35 cases in 2015 to 220 cases this year. The GCLA analyses

