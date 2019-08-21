Somalia: President Thanks Qatar's Contribution for Infrastructure Building

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, yesterday expressed thanks to the State of Qatar for its contribution in building his country's infrastructure, including Hobyo Port project.

In a statement issued by the official Somali news agency, the Somali President thanked the government of Qatar for its contribution to building the country's infrastructure, including Hobyo Port, which is a strategic economic priority for Somalia and for the region as a whole.

The President also hailed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and his accompanying delegation's visit to Somalia on Monday, and the announcement of the launch of the Hobyo Port construction project in Galmudug state in the north-central Mudug region of Somalia.

The Hobyo Port will be designed and built according to the latest international standards and the highest level in safety and security fields, that will bring many economic benefits for Somalia in terms of investment returns and great business opportunities.

The port will enhance the commercial relationship with new markets in Africa and access to international markets, in addition to providing maritime services to wider areas in Somalia.

President of the Federal Republic of Somalia called on other friendly countries to help Somalia in the reconstruction and infrastructure to enable the country to achieve self-sufficiency and development in all areas.