Ghana: Police Launch Probe Into Murder of 2 Cops

Kumasi — The Police has commenced investigations into the murder of two police officers at Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region and Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region on Monday and yesterday respectively.

A statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday by Superintendent Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director of Public Affairs, Police Headquarters, said, the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has directed specialised teams of investigations and operations from the headquarters to support the Regional Commands to speed up investigations and improve security.

It called on anybody with information related to the killing of the officers to report to the nearest police station or call the emergency toll free numbers 191 and 18555.

The statement also encouraged other persons with information to also send emails to the Police through hq.pro@police.gov.gh or padphotopol@gmail.com.

In the meantime, the statement noted that, the Police hierarchy was proceeding to meet families of the affected officers to commiserate with them and engage personnel of the affected Police Commands.

The statement assured that the Police Administration would deal with anybody or group of people who attack police officers.

However, it reiterated the Police's commitment to continue to protect law abiding citizens and residents in accordance with its constitutional mandate.

Lance Corporal Alhassan Asare, who was on guard duty at the Dukes Petroleum Filling station in Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region, was found lifeless in a plastic chair at about 5:40 am yesterday.

A police report said his rifle was in-between his thighs, having sustained severe gunshot wounds on the head.

The uniform was soaked with blood with three empty shells found on the ground, the report said.

Earlier on Monday, Corporal Benard Antwi was killed at about 5:30pm by unknown assailants at Dome Junction, near Manso Abodom in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region whilst on his way to Antoakrom.

He was said to be on board a private vehicle of a small-scale miner when some armed men stopped them at Dome Junction and asked them to surrender their belongings.

Investigations by Ghanaian Times indicated that the armed men shot the policeman in the head just when he stepped out of the vehicle.

The robbers were said to have succeeded in bolting with some cash, gold nuggets and mobile phones of the small scale miner.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St Martin's Hospital mortuary at Agroyesum.

On July 30, a policewoman, General Corporal Agatha Nana Nabin was killed while on snap check duties at Kumbungu in the Northern Region.

A media report said she was shot at the back of the head, which killed her instantly.