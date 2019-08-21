Liberia: Bishop Doyen Loans L$1.2 Million to Marketers

Several marketeers in District #2 Montserrado County on Saturday, August 18, 2019, benefited from L$1.2 million micro-finance loan from Bishop Nimely Jarboklay Donyen, Head of the Independent Catholic Church of Liberia in Lower Johnsonville.

The beneficiaries are expected to pay back the loan in six months, at the interest rate of ten percent. This is the second time Bishop Nimely Donyen is giving out a microloan to marketeers in Montserrado County District#2 after disbursing about L$700 in June 2019.

Bishop Donyen added that the disbursement is partly a 'goodwill gesture' to justify the biblical teaching that "cheerful givers are cheerful receivers." The program was also held on the campus of the Cheerful Givers School System in Lower Johnsonville on Saturday, August 18, 2019.

He said that in the midst of the prevailing economic hardship in the country, the micro-finance credit loan will empower the ordinary people to fight poverty.

Donyen said that his partners abroad, who are sponsoring his programs were impressed with the payment of the first loan, and are therefore willing to increase the amount, depending on how the marketeers will respond to the first payment.

"Those we gave the first money to should pay back and on time, to encourage the people, who are giving me the money to help you. By that we will keep the money so they can add some to the first amount. This is the money we are giving out to you," he said to the elated marketeers.

He continued, "The first time we said three months; the amount we brought is little over L$1 million. It is not enough, but we will make sure that everyone gets some of the it to help themselves, but don't forget to pay back."

According to him, the amount will increase if those benefiting from cycle be honest in paying back to allow others in the District to also benefit from the Bishop Donyen micro-finance credit loan.

About seven market groups benefitted from the gesture, including the Jacob Town Rehab Market, Pepperwo Town Market in Johnsonville, the Barrobo District Marketing Association of Monrovia, Kalluway District Marketing Association of Monrovia, Jleybo Marketing Association and the Yinnebo and Dorobo District Marketing Association.

Following the disbursement of the loan, Donyen reaffirmed his commitment to empower community dwellers; provide educational opportunities to the young people of District #2 in Montserrado and Liberia at large through his Free Education Tent (FET) program at the Cheerful Givers School System.

One of the beneficiaries, Wubu S. Newton of the Rehab Market, praised Bishop Donyen for the loan program and promised to pay in time to attract more support.

Mrs. Newton also called on other beneficiaries to be sincere in paying back the loan to encourage Bishop Donyen and his partners to continue the initiative.

"Since the inception of this loan program, we no longer take sell-pay before making our businesses. We are now able to buy any item we want for our tables," Madam Wubu Newton noted.

Also, Madam Susan Yeene of the Pepperwo Town Market in Johnsonville explained that the loan program is hugely improving her business.

"Before when I go out of town I used to buy only three bags of gari, but since Father Donyen started this loan program, I can now buy six to seven bags of gari and it is really helping my business," Madam Yeene said.