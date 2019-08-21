Ghana: 6 Arrested for Diverting Cocoa Farmers' Fertiliser

21 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David Kodjo

Somanya — Six persons have been arrested by the Somanya District Police Command in the Eastern Region, for attempting to divert 4,000 bags of fertiliser meant for cocoa farmers at Mumuni-Samreboi in the Western Region.

The suspects are currently in custody in Somanya assisting in investigations.

The police gave their names as Patrick Nartey, 43, the prime suspect, who received five truckloads of the commodity at Somanya, the supplier of the product, whose name was given only as Opare, a staff of Kiteko Company Limited, in Tema, and John Darkey, 65, in whose house the consignment was being offloaded.

The police did not disclose the name of the three others.

Confirming the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, the Somanya District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Isaac Otsin, said the police received a tip-off on Monday, at about 5:30am about the arrival of the five trucks loaded with fertiliser.

DSP Isaac Otsin said the police intercepted the trucks loaded with 800 bags of fertiliser belonging to Tema based KITEKO Company.

According to him, one of the vehicles arrived in the town on Friday night and reportedly off loaded the consignment in a private house of John Darkey at Somanya.

DSP Otsin said the suspected supplier, Opare, upon interrogation told the police the agent, Patrick Nartey, requested for the supply of the fertiliser to be distributed for cocoa farmers at Asinesi and Nkurakan, communities in the Yilo Krobo municipality of the Eastern Region.

Meanwhile, Patrick Nartey, who claimed ownership of the fertiliser, failed to produce a waybill when it was demanded by the police.

