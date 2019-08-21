Ghana: Presby Church Cleans Adabraka Official Town

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Adabraka Official Town last Saturday held an exercise to clean their environment and the surrounding areas of filth and chocked gutters.

They were led by Rev. Tetteh Akunor, the District Minister in-charge of the congregation.

The cleanup exercise was combined with evangelism to spread the word of God to the community as well.

Rev. Akunor who later addressed the media, said it was the moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, who declared that, each congregation should engage in the cleanup exercise.

He said based on that, he organised the Bethel and Adabraka Official Town congregation for the cleanup.

Rev. Akunor said God created human beings to be stewards of all things, including the environment.

"If Christians do not maintain cleanliness, they shall not be healthy enough to worship God," he said.

On the evangelism, Rev. Akunor said it was only through the proclamation of the gospel that people would be won over to God.

He admonished the public not to litter, but dispose off their rubbish properly.

"At the end, it is all of us who suffer when diseases break out," Rev. Akunor cautioned.