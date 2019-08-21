Ghana: Name, Shame Smugglers of Fertilisers to Neighbouring Countries - PFAG

21 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Donkor

THE Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), is calling for the naming, shaming and prosecution of persons who have been caught smuggling subsidised fertiliser to neighbouring countries, to deter others from the criminal practice.

Aside the state law enforcement agencies, it has asked the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate the public officials involved in the smuggling and make them accountable for their actions.

Otherwise, the association expressed worry that the reported cases of smuggling, estimated to be 99,400 bags, valued at Gh¢7.4 million, so far this year, would exceed the 12million dollars reported last year.

"The development is worrying as most farmers who need fertilisers in the months of July and August have to purchase from the open market. This has serious implication on crop yields," the President of PFAG, Mr Mohammed Abdul-Rahman said at a press conference in Accra, yesterday.

The distribution of subsidised fertilisers is a component under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme introduced in 2017 by the government. Small holder farmers enjoy a 50 per cent discount on a bag of fertiliser that should cost GH¢150.

Since the introduction, there have been several reports of smuggling of the fertilisers to neighbouring countries with many 99,400 bags, valued at GH¢7.4 million impounded so far this year.

However, little is known about the identity of the offenders and their prosecution and this, according to Mr Abdul-Rahman, was spurring the criminals on.

He said the conclusion from the lack of access to the subsidised inputs especially in the northern part of the country was that greater quantities had left the system while large quantities were allegedly available for smuggling.

Citing an instance of the impact of the woes of the small holder farmers, he said 500 acres of rice in the Mamprugu-Mogduri district valleys in 2019 for members of the association under a blockfarming arrangement, had not had the inputs till date, a development that could affect rice productivity in the 2019 farming season.

While Mr Abdul-Rahman, appreciated the efforts of security agencies in preventing the smuggling, he said, "We are highly disappointed with the failure of all measures put in place by the government to ensure farmers benefitted from the programme".

He therefore suggested that the subsidised fertiliser were channelled through farmer groups like PFAG for distribution and called on the general public and civil servants to report perpetrators of the crime to the security agencies.

The Executive Director of PFAG, Veronica Adongo said if the smuggling issue was not brought under control, government's plan to set up a fertiliser factory would be fraught with same challenges.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.