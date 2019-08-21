Liberia: GOL Declares Monday August 26 National Holiday

The Government of Liberia (GoL) has declared Monday, August 26, 2019 as a national Flay Day to be observed throughout the country, while calling on the Ministry of Education and other agencies concerned, to execute appropriate programs befitting the day.

The National Ensign of the Republic of Liberia is a visible evidence of the Country's sovereignty and independence as well as a symbol of pride and dignity within the comity of nations.

According to the proclamation by the President, the making of the National Flag was a historic event of great significance for Liberia, as Africa's pacesetter in the struggle for self-determination and inspire to future African states.

On October 25, 1915 through the Legislature, approved and declared the 24th Day of August each year as national "Flag Day," to be observed as a "National Holiday" throughout the Republic of Liberia.

The National Flag was designed and produced by a committee of ladies, led by Mrs. Susannah Lewis, who were talented and visionary citizens of Liberia.

The President, George M. Weah said whereas, "it is important and befitting that the day is commemorated annually by all citizens of the Republic it testimony of their allegiance and loyalty to the National Ensign, the embodiment of our national existence as a sovereign entity, and to encourage national pride and patriotism."

President Weah said "by virtue of the authority in me vested, do here declare and proclaim Saturday August 24, 2019 as "National Flag Day," to be celebrated on Monday August 26, 2019, and call upon all citizens and foreign residents within our borders to give prominence to the observance of the Day throughout the Republic by flying the National Flag from each dwelling and public building, and that government offices, public and business houses be closed on this Day."

The Flag consists of six red stripes and five alternating white stripes, totaling eleven stripes, each representing one of the eleven signers of the Declaration of Independence of Liberia, a blue field, in the upper left corner of a rectangular form with a single white star in the center of the blue field, depicting Liberia as the then only independence state on the continent of Africa; the color white indicates the purity of mind of all our forebears toward each other; and the Blue for the dark continent of Africa as it was then depicted.