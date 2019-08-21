Nigeria/South Africa: Rabat 2019 - Flying Eagles Record First Victory, Defeat South Africa

21 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have recorded their first victory at the ongoing 12th All Africa Games with a 2-1 win over South Africa at the FAR Sports Complex in Rabat yesterday.

Goals from Collins Sor and Ahmed Ghali ensured Nigeria went top of Group A of the men's football event at the on-going competition.

Coach Paul Aigbogun made three changes to the lineup that drew 1-1 with Burkina Faso with Adesina Gata coming in for Success Makanjuola, while Liameed Quadri took the place of Samuel Nnoshiri and Mathew Yakubu replaced a crocked Detan Ogundare in goal.

Sor eventually broke the deadlock in the 27th minute after coolly finishing Saeed Jibril's pass.

South Africa equalised through Ofentse Mashiane who found space in the Flying Eagles defence to equalise in the 55th minute.

Aigbogun brought on Success Makanjuola and Chinonso Emeka for Saeed Jibril and Collins Sor and this helped increase the tempo in the Nigeria attack which resulted in the winning goal.

Ibrahim Abubakar found space to run at the South African defence and whip in a cross which was met by Ahmad Ghali for his second of the competition and the winner for Nigeria.

The Flying Eagles will now play hosts Morocco in their last group game on Friday in Rabat.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Southern Africa
South Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.