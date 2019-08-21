Zimbabwe: Govt in Ambitious U.S.$12 Billion Mining Economy By 2023

Photo: France 24/Youtube
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
21 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government on Tuesday announced yet another ambitious plan this time to transform the country's mining sector into a US$12 billion industry in the next four years.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a post-cabinet media briefing in Harare, that cabinet had received a paper from the Mines Minister Winston Chitando detailing the plan with a public launch of the document expected soon.

The document will detail a roadmap towards achieving an ambitious US$12 billion mining industry by 2023. This would be a 344% increase from the US$2.7 billion as at 2017.

"Cabinet considered a paper by the Minister of Mines and Mining Development on the roadmap for the achievement of a US$12 billion mining industry in Zimbabwe by 2023, a 344% increase from US$2.7 billion in 2017. A detailed document which will outline the achievement of the US$12 billion mining industry by 2023 will be launched very shortly," Mutsvangwa said.

Mutsvangwa further said the detailed document on the process will be made public soon.

According to Mutsvangwa, cabinet approved the establishment of provincial committees chaired by the respective Provincial Mining Directors to oversee expected changes across the country's mining areas.

The Information Minister added that government had also approved the establishment of various committees countrywide to oversee the transformation of the sector.

The committees will include officials from different government arms.

"Cabinet also considered some of the enablers towards the achievement of the 2023 mining milestone.

"Cabinet agreed that provincial committees chaired by the respective Provincial Mining Directors be set up and that they should include provincial heads of EMA, ZINWA, ZERA, and Directors of Physical Planning in the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing to coordinate mining-related developments."

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube also said the government's US$12 billion ambition can be achievable since the mining sector is now more important than Agriculture.

"Mining Sector has become more important that the Agricultural sector. This mining sector has been doing well than the other sectors at the moment. It's on 18% of the GDP. Even though it has got linkages either backward or forward, there is a multiplier effect beyond the US$12 billion, which will directly be coming out of the sector," Ncube said.

Ncube further admitted Zimbabwe wrecked the once important multi-million dollar agriculture sector through the chaotic command Agriculture programme.

Mnangagwa has, since taking over power in 2017, signed one deal after another with different investors but little has come of these so far.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Mining
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Ramaphosa Funds Land EFF Officials, Minister in Hot Water
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.